Amrutanjan story: How a simple pain balm helped fund India’s freedom struggle and became a household name

New Delhi: There is a particular kind of founder story that business schools do not teach. Not the dropout who built a search engine in a garage. Not the engineer who pivoted from social networking to rockets. This one starts with a journalist, a mortar and pestle, a colonial monopoly that needed breaking, and a smell so distinctive it became a symbol of resistance that the British Empire had no idea how to fight.

The story of Amrutanjan is one of the most remarkable founding narratives in Indian business history. It is a story about brand building before the word existed. About pricing strategy deployed as a political weapon. About a man who understood that the most powerful thing a product can do is become part of a culture — and who understood this in the 1890s, a full century before modern marketing theory caught up with what he had already figured out.

The market he walked into

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When Kasinadhuni Nageswara Rao looked at the pain relief market in late nineteenth-century India, he saw a system designed to extract money from people who had no alternative. Pain was universal. Headaches, muscle aches, the physical toll of hard labour in a tropical climate — these were daily realities for most Indians. The products that addressed them came from Britain. They were imported, taxed, and priced accordingly. If your head hurt, you either paid the British price or you suffered.

Rao was, by training and temperament, a journalist and a freedom fighter. He was not a chemist. He had no formal scientific background and no pharmaceutical industry connections. What he had was an understanding of injustice and the stubbornness to do something about it. He read. He experimented. He worked in what can only be described as a basic home laboratory. He studied traditional formulations and tested combinations of camphor, menthol, and other ingredients with the same methodical persistence he applied to tracking down sources for a news story.

What he arrived at was not a compromise or a cheaper alternative. By most accounts, what he created was more effective than the British products it was designed to replace. The formula was potent, immediate, and sensory in a way that the relatively mild imported ointments were not. When you applied Amrutanjan, you knew it was working. You could smell it. You could feel it. There was no ambiguity.

He priced it at ten annas. The British imports cost significantly more. He had built a better product at a lower price, and he had done it without a single rupee of colonial investment.

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The branding genius nobody talks about

The conventional reading of Amrutanjan's early success focuses on the product. The real story is the distribution and positioning strategy, which was so sophisticated it looks almost planned in retrospect, even though it emerged from one man's instinctive understanding of his own society.

Rao faced a fundamental problem that most founders in low-literacy markets still wrestle with today. You cannot reach your customer with written advertising if your customer cannot read. You cannot build brand awareness through newspapers if most of your target audience has never held one. The tools that brand builders used in London — press advertisements, printed endorsements, labelled packaging — were largely irrelevant for the mass Indian market of the 1890s.

His solution was to make the product itself the advertisement. He distributed free samples at music concerts, at temple festivals, at public gatherings where large numbers of people congregated. He put the product directly into people's hands and let their senses do the selling. The smell of camphor and menthol is not subtle. It travels across a room. Once someone near you opened a tin of Amrutanjan, everyone within twenty feet knew what it was.

This was not accidental. When the British competitors attempted to position their products as sophisticated and modern — odourless, clean, almost invisible — Rao leaned deliberately into the opposite. He made the scent a feature. He understood that in a market where you cannot rely on literacy or packaging recognition, you build a sensory memory instead. The smell became the brand. By the time you saw the yellow tin, you already knew what was inside it. The colour and the smell together were a complete communication system that required no words.

In villages across India, the tin did not need a label. Everyone knew what it was. That is not just brand recognition. That is cultural embedding — something that most modern brands spend hundreds of crores trying to achieve and rarely manage.

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The legal manoeuvre that outflanked the Empire

The British colonial administration had constructed a Patent Medicine Tax that was, in practical terms, a protective barrier for imported pharmaceutical products. Western drugs attracted different — and more favourable — treatment than products that did not fit neatly into the colonial taxonomy. The system was designed to advantage exactly the kind of British imports that dominated India's medicine market.

Rao found a crack in it. By classifying Amrutanjan as an Ayurvedic Proprietary Medicine rather than a Western pharmaceutical product, he was able to argue that his formulation drew on ancient Indian medicinal knowledge rather than competing directly with patented British chemistry. The ingredients had historical precedent in traditional medicine. The manufacturing was modern and controlled.

The product occupied a legal category that the colonial tax system had not been designed to capture.

This was not a small procedural cleverness. It was a strategic masterstroke that used the British legal framework against its own intent. Rao demonstrated that the ingredients had ancient roots while simultaneously arguing that the manufacturing process met modern standards — threading a needle that kept his product outside the most punishing tax brackets. The price advantage that Amrutanjan maintained over imported competitors was not just a function of lower production costs. It was partly engineered through a legal positioning argument that the British administration had no clean answer to.

He had built a product that the market preferred, priced it to undercut the competition, and then structured it legally to preserve that price advantage. These are three separate acts of competitive strategy, each one clean and each one effective.

Before the world knew the power of Big Pharma, a journalist in a tiny lab in Bombay created a substance so potent it triggered a trade war with London. It was a yellow grease that did not just soothe headaches but funded a movement, bypassed British blockades, & became 1 of the… pic.twitter.com/QGsXt4rJln — Parimal (@Fintech03) May 2, 2026

The profits that funded the revolution

There is a line in this story that deserves to be quoted directly, because it captures something about the intersection of commerce and politics that business history rarely acknowledges: the British were literally paying for their own downfall.

Rao used the profits from Amrutanjan to fund Andhra Patrika, one of the most significant anti-British newspapers of the era. Every sale of the yellow tin contributed to the operating budget of a publication that argued, consistently and forcefully, for the end of British rule in India. Every customer — including, by some accounts, the wives of British officers who found that the Indian balm worked better than what they had brought from London — was an involuntary donor to the independence movement.

This is one of the cleanest examples in commercial history of a business model being designed to serve a political purpose without the customer's knowledge. The transaction was entirely willing. The product genuinely worked. The price was fair. Nobody was deceived. And yet the economic output of that transaction flowed directly into the machinery of resistance. The colonial administration had no mechanism to stop it because nothing about it was illegal, and the product had already become too embedded in daily Indian life to boycott without significant personal cost.

The scent that could not be arrested

There is a dimension to this story that goes beyond commerce entirely and into something closer to cultural semiotics. By the 1920s and 1930s, the smell of Amrutanjan had acquired a meaning that had nothing to do with headaches. It had become associated, in a diffuse but real way, with a particular kind of Indian. If you walked into a room and it smelled of camphor and menthol, you were in the presence of someone who had chosen the Indian product. The scent was a signal. Not a loud political declaration — no pamphlet, no slogan — just a smell that placed you on one side of a cultural line.

The British police could not arrest a smell. They could not confiscate it or ban it. It drifted through markets and meeting rooms and households, carrying an association that its creator had helped build through decades of consistent positioning. Rao had engineered, whether consciously or not, a form of brand identity that operated below the level of explicit political statement while functioning as a perfectly legible cultural marker.

The international chapter

By the 1930s, Amrutanjan had crossed India's borders. It was being exported to Indian diaspora communities in South Africa and Ceylon, and finding customers among local populations there as well. An Indian over-the-counter product was achieving international distribution without British capital, without British distribution infrastructure, and without the imprimatur of any colonial institution.

This was not common. The flow of goods in the British Empire was designed to run in one direction — from Britain to its territories, or between territories with British merchants as the intermediaries. An Indian-made consumer product achieving genuine export sales to non-Indian customers represented a disruption of that model that the colonial economic order was not structured to handle.

The yellow tin had become, in small but concrete ways, a symbol of something larger than pain relief. It was evidence that Indian enterprise, Indian formulation, and Indian brand-building could compete and win in open markets.

What the founder understood that most people still miss

Nageswara Rao was not primarily a businessman. He was a journalist who became a businessman because the business was necessary to accomplish something he cared about more than profit. That order of priorities — mission first, commerce as the means — shaped every decision he made.

He chose to make the product better rather than merely cheaper. He chose distribution channels that built genuine cultural connection rather than just transaction volume. He chose a legal structure that preserved his competitive position rather than accepting the frame his competitors had established. He chose to invest profits back into the cause rather than into personal accumulation.

None of these choices were obvious. Many of them were hard. Some of them required fighting on multiple fronts simultaneously — the market, the legal system, the press, and the political landscape — with the same intelligence and the same stubbornness.

The yellow tin is still on shelves today. More than 125 years after a journalist with no chemistry degree sat down in a Bombay lab and decided that pain relief should not be a British monopoly, Amrutanjan remains one of India's most recognised brands. The smell has not changed much. Neither has what it represents.

Some products become brands. Some brands become institutions. Very rarely, an institution becomes part of a people's memory of who they were in a difficult time and what they chose. Amrutanjan is one of those rare things.

Rao fought with molecular relief. It turned out to be one of the most effective weapons of the entire independence movement.