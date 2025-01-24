Amul Announces Rs 1 Price Cut On Milk Nationwide– Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: Amul has announced a price cut of Rs 1 per litre on its popular milk variants— Amul Gold, Amul Taaza and Amul Tea Special. The decision was shared by Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), bringing some relief to households amid rising living costs.

"Amul has reduced the price of milk by Re 1 in Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special 1 kg pack," Jayen Mehta, MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which operates Amul, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

- Amul Gold (1-litre pouch) will now cost Rs 65, down from Rs 66.

- Amul Tea Special (1-litre pouch) price will be reduced to Rs 61, from Rs 62.

- Amul Taaza (per litre) will drop from Rs 54 to Rs 53.

Back in June 2024, Amul had raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Following this, Mother Dairy also announced a Rs 2 per litre price hike.