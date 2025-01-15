‘Amul Stares At…’: Dairy Brand’s Humorous Take On L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Workweek Controversy

New Delhi: Dairy giant Amul is well-known for its witty and creative takes on current events. They often share humorous and thought-provoking posters on everything from sports to global news. Recently, Amil joined the ongoing debate over the controversial idea of a 90-hour workweek.

The debate gained attention after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan proposed that employees should work up to 90 hours a week, including Sundays, in order to stay competitive. In response, Amul released a quirky doodle that adds a touch of humor to this serious conversation about work-life balance and productivity.

In a video that quickly went viral, Subrahmanyan shared his thoughts on work-life balance, saying, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I could, I would. I work on Sundays." He also raised a provocative question about the value of time off, adding, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.” His comments have sparked considerable debate about the boundaries between work and personal time.

Subrahmanyan’s comments quickly sparked widespread criticism on social media. Many users condemn the idea of grueling work hours and questioning the unrealistic demands placed on employees. Joining the conversation, Amul chimed in with a playful doodle and the caption, "Controversy about the 90-hour work week!" The doodle featured the text "Labour and Toil?" with the "L" and "T" bolded, a subtle nod to the company’s name, Larsen & Toubro. Amul also humorously referenced Subrahmanyan’s comment, "How long can you stare at your wife?" adding a lighthearted twist to the ongoing debate.

The text on the doodle read, "Amul stares at bread daily," adding a humorous twist to the conversation.

Subrahmanyan's remarks have sparked strong criticism across social media. Many users expressed outrage. His comments were quickly compared to a similar statement made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who once supported a 70-hour workweek. Critics have raised questions about why top-paid CEOs, who face different pressures, expect the same level of commitment from employees who typically earn much less.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka both condemned Subrahmanyan's comments. Goenka shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!” Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra joined the conversation by suggesting that the focus should be on quality, not quantity. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing productivity and efficiency over long work hours.