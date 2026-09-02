Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Annu Projects shares list at 27% discount against IPO price

The IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of up to 1.7683 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, with no offer-for-sale component.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Annu Projects shares list at 27% discount against IPO price

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Annu Projects shares list at 27% discount against IPO price
2
3
4
5