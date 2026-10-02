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Anup Bagchi to take charge as HDFC Bank MD & CEO on October 27

Bagchi is currently the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Anup Bagchi to take charge as HDFC Bank MD & CEO on October 27

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Anup Bagchi to take charge as HDFC Bank MD & CEO on October 27
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