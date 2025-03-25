Advertisement
DEPARTMENT OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS

Application Invited For Vacancy In National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission; Last Date Of Submission Is ...

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited applications to fill up two anticipated vacancies for the post of Members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited application only through Online Mode.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post shall scrutinize the applications with respect to the suitability of application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction. The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction.

The Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, the Tribunals (conditions of service) Rules, 2021 and the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules are also placed on the Ministry’s website “www.consumeraffairs.nic.in” for ready reference.

Applications of eligible and willing candidates are requested online through https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc from 25.03.2025 onwards. The last date of receipt of applications is 23.04.2025. 

