April 2026 price changes: What gets cheaper and costlier after Budget 2026

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, includes several customs-duty and tax changes that will affect the prices of everyday goods, healthcare products, electronics, and luxury items. These changes are aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing, improving healthcare affordability, and discouraging consumption of certain “sin goods.”

Items likely to become cheaper

Several products are expected to see price reductions due to lower customs duties or tax changes.

These include:

Essential medicines, including some cancer and diabetes drugs

Electric-vehicle batteries and solar panels

Aircraft components and manufacturing inputs

Microwave-oven components and electronics parts

Leather and footwear-manufacturing inputs

Smartphones and tablets made in India

Sports equipment and seafood-processing inputs

These measures are designed to support domestic industries, encourage clean-energy adoption, and reduce healthcare costs for consumers.

Items likely to become costlier

At the same time, the Budget proposes higher duties or withdrawal of exemptions on certain products, which could push prices up.

These include:

Luxury watches and imported alcohol

Tobacco products such as cigarettes, pan masala, and gutka

Coffee-roasting, brewing, and vending machines

Some imported electronic and filming equipment

The government’s approach reflects a broader policy goal of encouraging domestic production while increasing taxes on luxury and harmful products.

The broader impact

Budget-related duty changes typically affect both consumers and businesses, influencing manufacturing costs, imports, and retail prices. While some categories — especially healthcare, electronics manufacturing, and clean-energy components — may become more affordable, others could see price increases due to higher duties or removed exemptions.

Overall, the Budget 2026 price changes aim to balance consumer relief with long-term industrial growth and revenue considerations.