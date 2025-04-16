Are Indian Employees At Risk In Google’s Latest Layoffs? Find Out Here

New Delhi: Google is reportedly planning to lay off some of its engineering staff in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices as part of a global restructuring effort, Business Standard reported. The tech giant may also reassign some employees to more revenue-focused projects. However, Google has not officially confirmed any job cuts or disclosed how many roles could be affected.

Google Layoffs

The search engine giant on Thursday, April 10 laid off hundreds of employees from its platforms and devices division — the team behind Android OS, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. The news was reported by The Information, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A Google spokesperson told The Information, “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively, and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”

Back in 2023, Google carried out a similar restructuring, cutting around 12,000 jobs — about 6 per cent of its global workforce — to better align with its product priorities. The layoffs affected several teams, including engineering, product, and corporate roles, with some impact also felt at its offices in India.

As of 2025, over 23,500 tech employees have been laid off across 93 companies, according to data from Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts in the tech industry. Recent layoffs at companies like Google and Microsoft reflect a broader shift in the sector, with AI-driven restructuring, performance reviews, and efforts to streamline operations playing a big role.