Are Stock Markets Closed Or Open Today 5 November For Guru Nanak Jayanti?

New Delhi: The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday (5 November 2025) on account of Prakash Gurpurb, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

This occasion, widely celebrated across India and the Sikh diaspora worldwide, commemorates the teachings and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev, promoting messages of equality, compassion, and service to humanity.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), and other major financial markets, including the currency and commodity markets, were closed for both equity and derivative trading throughout the day.

Markets will resume their regular trading schedule on Thursday, 6 November.

Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as renewed selling pressure hit information technology (IT) and metal shares in the second half of the trading session. After opening on a positive note, the Sensex gave up its early gains and closed 519.34 points, or 0.62 per cent, down at 83,459.15. During the intra-day session, the index had briefly risen 0.11 per cent before turning negative.

The Nifty also slipped 165.70 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 25,597.65.