Are Stock Markets Closed Today On Account Of Mahashivaratri 2025?

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India remained closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivaratri, the Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva.

Sensex on Tuesday snapped 5-day losing streak, recovering 147 points in. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.71 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 74,602.12 with 17 of its constituents ending higher and 13 with losses. During the day, it rallied 330.67 points or 0.44 per cent to 74,785.08.

The broader Nifty of NSE, however, fell for the sixth day, slipping by 5.80 points or 0.03 per cent to finish at 22,547.55 due to fag-end selling in pharma, metal and IT shares.

Weak Asian and US markets along with foreign fund outflows made investors risk-averse, analysts said.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.57 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.45 per cent.

Among Sensex shares, Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer, rising by 2.61 per cent. Bharti Airtel rose by 2.55 per cent after it announced a partnership with Ericsson top deploy 5G Core technology to drive 5G evolution.

Bajaj Finance, Zomato, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti and Titan were among the gainers.

Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE barometer lost 1,542.45 points or 2 per cent.

With PTI Inputs