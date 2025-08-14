Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandhok; Her Family Net Worth Runs Into Billions

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13 in a private ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Arjun, 25, currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket. He also plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancée?

Saaniya Chandhok is the daughter of Mumbai businessman Gaurav Ghai. She is the granddaughter of business tycoon Ravi Ghai, who heads the business conglomerate Graviss Group. The Graviss Group manages the India operations of Baskin-Robbins. The Ghai family also owns the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

According to media reports, Saaniya's grandfather Ravi Ghai has a family feud with her father Gaurav Ghai.

Saaniya’s Family Net Worth

According to media reports, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported sales of Rs 624 crore in FY23-24, a 20 percent rise from the previous year. The authorised capital stands at Rs 2.23 crore, with a paid-up capital of Rs 90,100, according to reports.

The Ghai family’s hotel operations, which fall under InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), are a publicly listed multinational valued at $18.43 billion as of August 2025.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Business Venture

Despite her family status, Saaniya has made a name for herself in the business world. She has graduated from the London School of Economics. Saaniya works as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

Saaniya maintains a low profile and generally stays out of the limelight.