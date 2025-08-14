Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945769https://zeenews.india.com/economy/arjun-tendulkar-engaged-to-saaniya-chandhok-her-family-net-worth-runs-into-billions-2945769.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ARJUN TENDULKAR

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandhok; Her Family Net Worth Runs Into Billions

Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée comes from a big business family whose net worth is massive. Check it out. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged To Saaniya Chandhok; Her Family Net Worth Runs Into Billions

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13 in a private ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Arjun, 25, currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket. He also plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mumbai Indians.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancée?

Saaniya Chandhok is the daughter of Mumbai businessman Gaurav Ghai. She is the granddaughter of business tycoon Ravi Ghai, who heads the business conglomerate Graviss Group. The Graviss Group manages the India operations of Baskin-Robbins. The Ghai family also owns the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. 

According to media reports, Saaniya's grandfather Ravi Ghai has a family feud with her father Gaurav Ghai.

Saaniya’s Family Net Worth

According to media reports, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported sales of Rs 624 crore in FY23-24, a 20 percent rise from the previous year. The authorised capital stands at Rs 2.23 crore, with a paid-up capital of Rs 90,100, according to reports.

The Ghai family’s hotel operations, which fall under InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), are a publicly listed multinational valued at $18.43 billion as of August 2025.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Business Venture

Despite her family status, Saaniya has made a name for herself in the business world. She has graduated from the London School of Economics. Saaniya works as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai. 

Saaniya maintains a low profile and generally stays out of the limelight.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK