Around 1.72 crore LPG cylinders supplied against 1.66 crore bookings: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said around 1.72 crore LPG cylinders were delivered across the country during the last four days against bookings of nearly 1.66 crore cylinders.

The update was shared during a media briefing held at the National Media Centre, where officials from the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and External Affairs provided details on fuel availability and measures being taken to maintain stability across key sectors.

“During last 4 days, about 1.72 Crore LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.66 Crore LPG cylinders,” the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

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According to the government, domestic LPG supply continues to face challenges due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions, but supply to household consumers has been prioritised to avoid disruption.

Officials said no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships so far.

The government also noted a rise in digital booking and delivery authentication systems. Online LPG cylinder bookings reached nearly 99 per cent on an industry-wide basis on Sunday, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries increased to around 95 per cent.

The DAC system, under which consumers receive a code on their registered mobile numbers, is aimed at preventing diversion of LPG cylinders.

On the commercial LPG front, the government said allocation has been increased to nearly 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including a 10 per cent reform-linked allocation.

During the last four days, about 24,557 metric tonnes of commercial LPG were sold across the country, while PSU oil marketing companies sold nearly 942 metric tonnes of Auto LPG during the same period.

The government further said that since May 1, 2026, a total of 1,56,898 metric tonnes of commercial LPG has been sold.

The ministry also highlighted efforts to promote the use of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders.

During the past four days, around 1.96 lakh 5 kg FTL cylinders were sold. Since April 3, 2026, PSU oil marketing companies have organised nearly 15,400 awareness camps across states and Union Territories, resulting in the sale of over 2.45 lakh 5 kg FTL cylinders.

On Sunday alone, around 1,487 such cylinders were sold through 82 awareness camps, officials said.