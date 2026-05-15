As fuel prices rise, See which states levy the highest VAT on petrol and diesel

New Delhi: The Rs 3 hike that landed on Friday did not arrive without warning. It arrived after 49 months of silence. India last raised retail fuel prices in April 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war sent crude spiralling and the government, facing a bruising election cycle, chose to absorb the cost rather than pass it on. What followed was one of the longest pump price freezes in the country's democratic history — and one of the most expensive.

When conflict broke out in West Asia in late February 2026, the arithmetic became impossible to ignore. India's crude import basket, which had averaged USD 69 per barrel in February, surged to USD 113–114 per barrel through March and April — a jump of over 50 percent in weeks.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20 percent of all global oil shipments pass, faced sustained disruption. India's crude inventories fell roughly 15 percent from the start of the crisis, according to commodities analytics firm Kpler. Brent crude briefly touched USD 130 per barrel before cooling to above USD 107 — still nearly double where it had been before the war.

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Through all of this, IOC, BPCL, and HPCL kept selling fuel below cost. Every litre of diesel sold was a loss. Every litre of petrol sold barely broke even. By early May, the three companies were bleeding nearly Rs 30,000 crore every month. The combined under-recovery on petrol, diesel, and cooking gas LPG had reached Rs 1,000–1,200 crore daily. A source at the oil ministry, cited by an news agency, stated that Q1 FY27 losses alone were on track to "wipe out the company's entire year's profit of about Rs 76,000 crore," with cumulative losses since the crisis began already crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

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Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed the scale of the damage on May 12, three days before the hike, stating publicly that OMCs were losing Rs 1,000 crore per day. Even after Friday's revision, markets were unconvinced. HPCL shares fell 3 percent, BPCL dropped 2.78 percent, and IOC also traded lower. Analysts at ICRA estimate that petrol and diesel prices need to climb Rs 15–20 per litre to fully restore OMC profitability. The Rs 3 hike, as one analyst noted, "is the beginning of corrections, not the end."

The Political Firestorm

The hike landed exactly 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal — a timing the opposition seized on immediately.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the sharpest attack. "The fuel price hike was anticipated after the conclusion of Assembly elections," he said in Bengaluru, directly linking the revision to post-poll timing. He urged an immediate rollback, warning that the burden would fall hardest on those least equipped to bear it. "The increase will severely impact common people," he said. "Labourers, farmers and economically weaker sections would face the biggest blow."

He did not stop at the pump. "The increase in fuel prices will lead to a rise in transportation costs, which in turn will push up the prices of essential commodities," Siddaramaiah said, placing the hike inside a broader inflation spiral that was already underway. He also flagged the rising cost of domestic LPG over recent years, arguing that households were being squeezed from multiple directions simultaneously.

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Congress leaders across the country echoed the "elections over, vasooli shuru" framing — loosely, collections begin once votes are counted — reviving what the party calls the "Mehangai Man" attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jairam Ramesh noted pointedly that for years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the government had not passed those benefits on to consumers. The decision to hold prices steady during elections and raise them after, he argued, followed an established and cynical pattern.

The accusation is not without structural support. Monetary Policy Committee member Ram Singh had explicitly forecast post-election fuel price hikes before polls even ended. Private refiner Nayara Energy had already raised pump prices in late March, leaving the PSU OMCs as the sole holdouts — their restraint visibly tied to the election calendar rather than commercial logic.

The BJP's response was to shift the lens to states. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, leading a state-wide protest, declared: "The Chief Minister's decision to hike petrol and diesel prices has put the poor and middle class in difficulty. Farmers are coming out of severe distress. Amidst this, a hike will be an injustice."

Siddaramaiah fired back, challenging the BJP to direct its protests at Delhi rather than Bengaluru: "The BJP increased central excise duty on petrol by three times and diesel by nearly ten times since 2014."

Both charges are accurate. Both are also incomplete. Because the tax structure that makes Indian fuel among the most expensive in Asia is not a central problem or a state problem. It is both, simultaneously, by design.

The Other Tax Nobody Reforms

While excise duty dominates the political conversation, a quieter and in many states heavier burden sits at the state level — and the PPAC numbers tell a story neither side in this debate is eager to lead with.

Petrol and diesel remain outside India's GST framework, leaving every state free to set its own VAT rate with no ceiling, no coordination, and no uniform consumer protection. The result is a tax landscape that stretches from the almost negligible to the outright punishing.

At the top of the table sits Telangana, which levies 35.20 percent VAT on petrol— the steepest in the country. Andhra Pradesh follows at 31 percent plus Rs 4 per litre plus a road development cess. Kerala charges 30.08 percent plus Rs 1 per litre, a 1 percent cess, and a social security cess. Karnataka sits at 29.84 percent sales tax. Rajasthan applies 29.04 percent VAT alongside a road development cess. Madhya Pradesh charges 29 percent plus Rs 2.50 per litre plus a 1 percent cess. Odisha levies 28 percent. Maharashtra charges 25 percent VAT plus Rs 5.12 per litre in additional tax. West Bengal applies 25 percent plus cess. Manipur charges 25 percent.

The middle tier includes Assam at 24.77 percent or Rs 18.80 per litre, whichever is higher. Chhattisgarh charges 24 percent plus Rs 2 per litre. Bihar levies 23.58 percent plus a surcharge. Nagaland stands at 21.75 percent. Goa charges 21.5 percent plus a green cess. Delhi applies 19.40 percent. Uttar Pradesh levies 19.36 percent or Rs 14.85 per litre, whichever is higher. Haryana charges 18.20 percent plus an additional tax.

At the lower end, Tamil Nadu applies 13 percent plus Rs 11.52 per litre — keeping the headline VAT modest while recovering through a fixed levy. Gujarat charges 13.7 percent plus cess. Arunachal Pradesh is at 14.50 percent. Lakshadweep at 10 percent. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands charge just 1 percent — the lowest in the country.

The spread between the highest and lowest VAT state is more than 34 percentage points. On a Rs 100 base price, that is the difference between paying Rs 35 in tax and paying Rs 1.

There is a structural trap buried inside this design that the political debate consistently ignores. Central excise is a fixed rupee amount per litre — it does not move unless the government explicitly changes it. State VAT is percentage-based. This means every time OMCs raise the base price, state governments automatically collect more per litre without passing a single new order, holding a single press conference, or facing any political accountability for the increase. Friday's Rs 3 hike will quietly fatten VAT collections in every percentage-based state — regardless of which party governs it and regardless of how loudly its chief minister condemns the revision on television. PPAC also notes that many states levy VAT on dealer commission as well, pushing the effective consumer burden higher still than the headline rate suggests.

The call to bring petrol and diesel under GST has been made repeatedly by economists, industry bodies, and even some politicians across party lines. It has gone precisely nowhere, because fuel taxes are among the most reliable and politically convenient revenue streams available to both the Centre and the states. Nobody in power has a compelling incentive to reform a system that fills their treasury automatically every time crude prices rise and every time OMCs are finally forced to act.