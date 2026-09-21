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Asia REIT market expands to $279.4 billion, India emerges as growth engine: Report

There were 289 active REIT products in Asia and mature markets such as Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong stabilised while the Chinese mainland and India gained momentum through new listings, expanded asset classes and deeper institutional participation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Asia REIT market expands to $279.4 billion, India emerges as growth engine: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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