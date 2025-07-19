Advertisement
Astronomer CEO’s Wife Removes Last Name and Deletes Facebook After Cheating Video Goes Viral

This comes after viral footage from a Coldplay concert showed Andy Byron on the jumbotron in an apparent embrace with his company’s chief human resources officer, sparking widespread allegations of cheating.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Megan Kerrigan Byron, wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, removed her last name from her Facebook profile and then deactivated her account, according to a report by Newsweek. This comes after viral footage from a Coldplay concert showed Andy Byron on the jumbotron in an apparent embrace with his company’s chief human resources officer, sparking widespread allegations of cheating.

The video quickly circulated on social media, leading to public scrutiny of both Byron and the Astronomer executive team. Astronomer, a Cincinnati-based data analytics company, has since confirmed an internal review is underway. In a statement, the company said it was "aware of the situation" and has "taken steps to review the matter internally," emphasizing its commitment to upholding a respectful and inclusive workplace.

