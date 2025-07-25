New Delhi: Kristin Cabot, formerly the Chief People Officer of the artificial intelligence company Astronomer, has officially left the company, a spokesperson confirmed to TMZ on Thursday. Cabot's resignation comes after the CEO of Astronomer Andy Byron, who was seen embracing Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Houston, stepped down from the company.

Who is Kristin Cabot?



In November 2024, Cabot Astronomer’s Chief People Officer. Prior to joining Astronomer, Cabot worked at Neo4j, ObserveIT and ProofPoint. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Gettysburg College. Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum.

Kristin Cabot’s salary



In the realm of people and culture leadership, Cabot has held the role for two decades and was previously employed by a multitude of global companies. With regards to salary, the expectation set for Cabot would be high due to her seniority and experience.

Due to Cabot's two decades of relative industry experience, she was able to provide her expertise to Astronomer. Top HR members in growing technology companies often take home between $250,000 and $330,000 annually, according to Salary.com.

Alongside the base salary, the total would also include performance-based bonuses and equity grants usually given to C-suite roles in companies that are well-funded.

Cabot's resignation follows that of Byron

The data, analytics and artificial intelligence company Astronomer has not yet released a formal statement regarding Cabot’s exit. The confirmation has come only through a comment to TMZ. Cabot's resignation follows that of former CEO Andy Byron, who stepped down on July 19 following the Coldplay controversy.

Cabot and Byron were caught cuddling on the 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert on July 16. The duo was captured on camera embracing and swaying to music on the arena's jumbo screen before quickly running away and disappearing. This prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to speculate that "either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."