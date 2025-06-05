At Just 18 Months, Ekagrah Murty Bags Rs 6.5 Crore From Infosys Shares: Report

New Delhi: Grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Ekagrah Rohan Murty at just 18 months old has already earned Rs 6.5 crore in dividends, according to a Times of India report. The windfall comes from shares worth over Rs 240 crore that were gifted to him by his grandfather when he was just four months old.

This gave the toddler a 0.04 per cent stake in Infosys, one of India’s biggest IT firms. The company’s recent Rs 43-per-share dividend led to a total payout of Rs 2,330 crore among shareholders, including young Ekagrah.

Who Got How Much?

According to the Times of India, Infosys’ latest dividend payout brought in massive earnings for its top shareholders. Chairman Nandan Nilekani earned Rs 175 crore from his 4 crore shares, while co-founder Narayana Murthy received Rs 65 crore from 1.5 crore shares. Fellow co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan got Rs 137 crore from his 3.2 crore shares. Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the company’s largest individual shareholder, topped the list with Rs 410 crore in dividends from her 9.5 crore shares.

The next generation also saw big gains. Rohan Murty, son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, earned Rs 261.5 crore from his 6 crore shares. His sister, Akshata Murty — wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — received Rs 167 crore from her 3.8 crore shares.

Next-Gen Murthys: Who Earned What?

The third generation of Infosys promoters is also reaping the benefits of the company’s massive dividend payout, as per a Times of India report. Nikita and Milan Shibulal Manchanda, children of co-founder S.D. Shibulal, earned Rs 26.3 crore each from their 61 lakh shares. Tanush Nilekani Chandra, son of chairman Nandan Nilekani, received Rs 14 crore from his 33.5 lakh shares. The youngest of them all, 18-month-old Ekagrah Rohan Murty, earned Rs 6.5 crore from 15 lakh shares gifted by his grandfather Narayana Murthy.

Who is Ekagrah Rohan Murty?

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, born in 2023, is the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan — and already one of India’s youngest millionaires. His grandfather, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, gifted him company shares worth over Rs 240 crore, making headlines when the toddler earned crores in dividends.