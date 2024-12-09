New Delhi: Rishi Parti, an IT founder and billionaire, has bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse in Gurugram's DLF Camellias for Rs 190 crore, making it one of the most expensive apartment deals in the nation.

Situated on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, the 16,290-square-foot plush property is DLF's latest ultra-luxury project. The property is a part of DLF's premium Camellias development.

Who is Rishi Parti?



Rishi Parti is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, which specializes in logistics and digital transformation solutions.

Parti, 47, is an angel investor. In addition to Info-x, he serves as a director of Find My Stay Pvt Ltd, Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd, and another company. Additionally, in 2001, at the age of 24, he co-founded Info-x Software Technology.

The costliest apartment deal



The 190 crore purchase is now the priciest high-rise condominium deal in the National Capital Region (NCR), setting a new record. In terms of the total price and price per square foot, this deal is one of the biggest offers of its kind ever in India. A new record for the highest price per square foot of a high-rise property in India has been set by this deal. The transaction highlights the growing demand for ultra-luxury real estate in the NCR.