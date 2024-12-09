Advertisement
INDIA REAL ESTATE

At Rs 190 Crore Gurugram's DLF Camellias Becomes Most Expensive Apartment Buy; Meet Owner Rishi Parti

Situated on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, the 16,290-square-foot plush property is DLF's latest ultra-luxury project. The property is a part of DLF's premium Camellias development.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Rishi Parti, an IT founder and billionaire, has bought an ultra-luxurious penthouse in Gurugram's DLF Camellias for Rs 190 crore, making it one of the most expensive apartment deals in the nation. 

Who is Rishi Parti?


Rishi Parti is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, which specializes in logistics and digital transformation solutions.

Parti, 47, is an angel investor. In addition to Info-x, he serves as a director of Find My Stay Pvt Ltd, Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd, and another company. Additionally, in 2001, at the age of 24, he co-founded Info-x Software Technology.

The costliest apartment deal


The 190 crore purchase is now the priciest high-rise condominium deal in the National Capital Region (NCR), setting a new record. In terms of the total price and price per square foot, this deal is one of the biggest offers of its kind ever in India. A new record for the highest price per square foot of a high-rise property in India has been set by this deal. The transaction highlights the growing demand for ultra-luxury real estate in the NCR.

