Atal Pension Yojana crosses historic milestone, total gross enrolments surpass 9 crore

New Delhi: The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing total gross enrolments of 9 crore subscribers on 21st April, 2026, Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Atal Pension Yojana was launched with the vision of establishing a universal social security system for all Indians. The flagship social security scheme of Indian government is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

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"In a further testament to the scheme’s growing outreach and impact, gross enrolments during the Financial Year 2025–26 have crossed 1.35 crore subscribers, marking the highest-ever enrolments recorded in a single financial year since the inception of the scheme," Ministry of Finance said.

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APY -- a voluntary, contributory pension scheme

Launched on May 9, 2015, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme primarily focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganized sector. Over the past decade, the scheme has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by sustained efforts of Banks (PSBs/RRBs/Private Banks/SFBs/Co-operative banks), SLBCs/UTLBCs/LDMs, the Department of Posts (DoP) and continuous support from the Government of India. PFRDA has played a proactive role in expanding the scheme’s footprint across all states and districts in the country, through extensive outreach initiatives, capacity-building programs, multilingual awareness materials, media campaigns, and regular performance reviews.

Atal Pension Yojana benefits

APY is designed to provide a ‘Sampurna Suraksha Kavach’ (Complete Security Shield) by ensuring the following triple benefits: - First, a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 for subscribers after attaining 60 years of age; Second, same pension continues to the spouse after the subscriber’s demise and third, the return of the corpus accumulated till the age of 60, to the nominee after the death of both. The scheme is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 40 years, except those who are or have been income tax payers.