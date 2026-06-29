Atanu Chakraborty calls HDFC Bank's legal review superfluous

Earlier in March, Chakraborty resigned, expressing in his letter that some of the bank's recent developments over the previous two years did not fit with his own ethics and values. However, the bank clarified that he did not identify any particular incidents or behaviours that went against his principles.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:28 PM IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:28 PM IST join share