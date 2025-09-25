Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Today: GMP, Listing Date & How To Check Status Online

New Delhi: The allotment for Atlanta Electricals’ IPO is expected to be announced on 25 September 2025, after the subscription period ended. The shares are set to list on 29 September on both BSE and NSE.

Once the basis of allocation is finalized, the company will credit shares to successful applicants’ demat accounts and refund money to those whose applications were not accepted—refunds are expected on 26 September.

How to Check Your Allotment Status

You can check if you’ve been allotted shares through these channels:

a) BSE Website

Go to the BSE allotment status page

Select Equity for Issue Type

Choose Atlanta Electricals Limited under Issue Name

Enter your Application Number or PAN

Tick “I am not a robot” and click Search

Your allotment status will then display.



b) NSE Website

Visit NSE’s IPO status page

Select Equity and SME IPO bids

Choose Atlanta Electricals Limited

Fill in your PAN and Application Number

Click Submit

You’ll see whether you got an allotment.



c) MUFG Intime (Registrar’s Website)

Open MUFG Intime’s IPO portal

Pick Atlanta Electricals Limited in the company list

Enter PAN, Application No., DP ID, or Account No., as needed

Click Search

Your allotment status will be shown.

What Is the GMP (Grey Market Premium) Now?

On the grey market, GMP is Rs 116 per share for Atlanta Electricals. This suggests that the expected listing price might be Rs 870 per share, which is ~15.38 percent above the IPO issue price of Rs 754.

Subscription Figures & Issue Details

The IPO saw very strong demand — it was subscribed 70.63× in total.

QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) segment was the most oversubscribed at 194.92×.

NII (Non-Institutional Investors): 54.20×

Retail Investors: 10.42×

The IPO price band was Rs 718 to Rs 754

Size of the issue: Rs 687.34 crore, split between a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale component.