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Avg smartphone price rise 16% in H1 of 2026, driven by higher memory component costs and falling rupee

The rise pushed the average smartphone selling price in the country to a record $318 in the second quarter of 2026. Counterpoint said the overall smartphone market is now expected to contract by double digits.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Avg smartphone price rise 16% in H1 of 2026, driven by higher memory component costs and falling rupee

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Avg smartphone price rise 16% in H1 of 2026, driven by higher memory component costs and falling rupee
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