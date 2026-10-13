/Azad engineering bags Rs 52.68 crore BHEL contract; Goldman Sachs retains 'buy' rating

Defence Stock Azad Engineering Share Price: Shares of Azad Engineering Ltd (precision engineering company) soared on the back of a recent order that the defense sector company received from the BHEL. Azad Engineering got 2 years contract from BHEL, the public sector undertaking (PSU).
Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'buy' rating on Azad Engineering. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 3315.
Shares of the precision engineering major traded marginally lower on Tuesday, hovering around Rs 2,957 per share with a decline of nearly half a percent, despite securing a high-profile domestic contract early in the week.
Azad Engineering: Why did brokerages turn bullish?
According to Goldman Sachs, BHEL has also approved Azad Engineering as a long-term supplier. Prior to this, the company had also completed a similar rate contract with BHEL in May 2026. As per Goldman Sachs, this order from BHEL is positive for Azad Engineering's business which could increase the company's participation in the supply chain for manufacturing gas turbines within the country.
Why is this order important for the company?
Goldman Sachs sees growth potential in Azad Engineering due to 3 key reasons:
1. Growing opportunity for indigenization of critical components: The emphasis on manufacturing essential gas turbine components locally within India is rising. This could benefit companies like Azad Engineering.
2. Increasing business from domestic companies: The company is now working not just for major foreign corporations, but also for Indian power equipment manufacturing companies like BHEL. This is expanding its customer base.
3. Consistently receiving new orders: The new orders being bagged by the company can help scale up its energy business.
What is Kwala's opinion on this stock?
My opinion: Do not rush to buy right now. Watch for stability at the support level. The Rs 52 crore BHEL order is positive for Azad Engineering, but this news alone is not a sufficient reason to buy the stock. The profit margins of the order, its delivery schedule, and its overall significance to the company's total business remain unclear.
For the trade: The support level around Rs 2,915 is crucial. A sustained drop below this will weaken the support thesis. If the stock does not decline to this level, then instead of rushing into trade based on the order news, wait for it to break out strongly above Rs 3,043.
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