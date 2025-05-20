Bad News For Employees Of THIS Largest Shoe Company! It Announces Job Cuts In…. Division; Due To…

New Delhi: Nike’s, America’s biggest shoe brand, has started laying off employees from its tech division as part of a larger plan to revamp the company. The work done by these employees will now be outsourced to outside vendors. The move comes shortly after new leadership changes introduced by CEO Elliott Hill who has taken the charge last year.

Nike recently reshuffled its top leadership and promoted experienced executives to key roles on its Senior Leadership Team. The goal is to help drive fresh growth for the brand. According to Nike’s Finance Chief Matthew Friend, the changes are meant to give CEO Elliott Hill the space to reconnect with teams, review current strategies, and shape plans to better position the company for the future — especially looking ahead to fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Nike’s New CEO Reshapes Strategy

The recent job cuts seem to be part of CEO Elliott Hill’s broader plan to reshape Nike’s operations. Since taking over, he has been reviewing the company’s strategy and leadership setup to tackle ongoing market challenges and set a new direction for growth.

Even with its strong global presence, Nike has faced some challenges lately mainly due to a slowdown in new footwear designs. Meanwhile, rival brand Adidas has been making gains by rolling out fresh products and stepping up its marketing efforts, leading to a boost in market share.

Addressing the tough competition, Nike’s Finance Chief Matthew Friend said, “The multi-brand environment is very competitive today, and it will take time to expand market share. This was reflected in our spring ‘25 order books, which came in roughly flat versus the prior year.”