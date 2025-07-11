Bad News For Employees Of THIS Company, More Than 2,000 Employees To Lose Jobs— Not TCS, Infosys, Microsoft Or Amazon, It Is….

New Delhi: NASA is preparing to lay off around 2,145 senior-level employees, according to internal documents cited by Politico. These positions are typically held by highly skilled professionals or those in top management roles. The cuts appear to impact the higher ranks most, with about 875 employees at the GS-15 level one of the top tiers in the federal pay scale—expected to exit.

What Did the Company Say?

“NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritised budget,” the agency’s spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

In recent months, the U.S. space industry and NASA’s 18,000-strong workforce have faced growing uncertainty under President Donald Trump’s administration. With budget cuts on the table and several science programs at risk of being scrapped, NASA is also dealing with the added pressure of operating without a confirmed administrator all while the threat of large-scale layoffs continues to loom.

Trump’s pick for NASA administrator, billionaire astronaut and known Musk ally Jared Isaacman, was unexpectedly dropped from consideration last month. The move came amid growing tensions between Elon Musk and the president, making Isaacman one of the first apparent casualties of their fallout and costing Musk his preferred choice to lead the space agency.

Which NASA Locations Are Facing the Most Layoffs?

According to Politico, the layoffs will hit all 10 of NASA’s major centers, with the biggest impact at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, where 607 employees are expected to lose their jobs.

Other major cuts include 366 at Johnson Space Center in Texas, 311 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and 307 at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Additional layoffs are expected at Langley Research Center in Virginia (281), Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama (279), and Glenn Research Center in Cleveland (191).