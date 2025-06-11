Bad News For Employees Of THIS Tech Giant As It Plans Fresh Layoffs; Teams Likely To Be Affected Are...

New Delhi: Tech Giant, Google after cutting around 200 jobs from its global business unit in may is reportedly planning more layoffs. According to a CNBC report, the tech giant has now offered a “voluntary exit program” to employees across various teams, including its core Search division, as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Google hasn’t revealed how many employees will be impacted by the buyouts. However, teams across Knowledge and Information (K&I), Central Engineering, marketing, research, and communications are expected to be affected. As per media reports, mid to senior-level staff opting for the exit could receive severance packages of up to 14 weeks’ salary, plus an extra week for each full year they've worked at the company.

In an email to CNBC, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini confirmed the move, saying, “Earlier this year, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance for US-based Googlers, and several more are now offering the program to support our important work ahead.”

Google’s Knowledge and Information (K&I) division, which has around 20,000 employees, is reportedly one of the most affected by the voluntary exit program. In a memo to staff, Nick Fox, who took over as head of K&I in October 2024, urged employees to consider the option only if they felt out of sync with the team’s direction. “If you’re excited about your work, energised by the opportunity ahead, and performing well, I really (really!) hope you don’t take this!” he wrote. “On the other hand, this VEP offers a supportive exit path for those of you who don’t feel aligned with our strategy.”