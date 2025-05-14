Bad News For Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Employees, Bonuses Slashed Due To….

New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT service firm has informed its employees about lower performance bonuses for the quarter ending March 2025. This is primarily due to the challenges currently affecting the IT services sector. In a recent meeting with a major delivery unit, HR personnel and delivery managers shared updates about the reduced bonus payouts, citing a decline in the company’s profits, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Senior leadership reassured employees that the current situation is temporary and that bonus recommendations may be revisited if business conditions improve, according to an ET report. Earlier this year, Infosys gave salary hikes of 5-8 per cent to most employees. However, the company’s net profit fell by 11.7 per cent, dropping to Rs 7,033 crore in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. Revenue growth projections for 2025-26 also look less promising.

Work-From-Office Policy Introduced

Infosys has recently introduced a work-from-office (WfO) policy. It now requires employees to be in the office for at least 10 days per month, starting March 10th. The company has also set up a two-tier approval process for employees who want to work from home beyond the allotted days. If extra work-from-home days are not approved, they will be deducted from employees' leave balances.