Bajaj Finance Bonus, Ajcon Global Stock Slipt, Hindustan Zinc Dividend: Check Ex date, Split ratio, Bonus ratio

New Delhi: While Stock market is facing external pressure many Listed companies are giving Dividend, Bonus issue and stock issue this week.



Bonus Shares and Stock Splits

Bonus Shares

Bajaj Finance is giving 4 bonus shares for every 1 share you own. This means if you have 1 share, you’ll get 4 more for free. This happens on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Stock Splits

Bajaj Finance is splitting each share from Rs 2 to Rs 1. So, you’ll have twice as many shares, but each will be worth half as much. This also happens on Monday, 16 June 2025.

Ajcon Global Services is splitting each share from Rs 10 to Rs 1. This happens on Friday, 20 June 2025.



If you want the dividend, you must own the shares before the ex-dividend date.

Bonus shares and splits mean you’ll have more shares, but your total investment value doesn’t change.

The share price usually drops by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.



Who’s Paying Dividends This Week?

Companies Dividend On Monday, 16 June 2025

-- Honeywell Automation: Rs105 per share

-- LKP Securities: Rs0.3 per share

-- Tata Technologies: Rs3.35 per share (special) and ₹8.35 per share (final)



Companies Dividend On Tuesday, 17 June 2025

-- Hindustan Zinc: Rs10 per share

-- Shankara Building Products: Rs3 per share



Companies Dividend On Wednesday, 18 June 2025

-- eMudhra: Rs 1.25 per share

-- Sarla Performance Fibers: Rs 3 per share

-- Companies Dividend On Thursday, 19 June 2025

-- Panasonic Carbon India: Rs 12 per share

-- Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: Rs 3.5 per share

-- Tata Communications: Rs 25 per share

-- Tejas Networks: Rs 2.5 per share

Companies Dividend On Friday, 20 June 2025

-- Bajaj Auto: Rs 210 per share

-- Bank of India: Rs 4.05 per share

-- Greenlam Industries: Rs 0.40 per share

-- HDFC Life Insurance: Rs 2.1 per share

-- Mawana Sugars: Rs 1 per share

-- Punjab National Bank: Rs 2.9 per share

-- Rossari Biotech: Rs 0.5 per share

-- Solitaire Machine Tools: Rs 2 per share

-- Supreme Industries: Rs 24 per share

-- Swastika Investsmart: Rs 0.6 per share

-- Tata Power: Rs 2.25 per share

-- Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Rs 6 per share

-- Transcorp International: Rs 0.3 per share

What’s a Dividend?

A dividend is just money that a company pays to people who own its shares. If you own the stock before a certain date (called the ex-dividend date), you’ll get this money. If you buy the stock on or after that date, you won’t get the money.

What’s a Bonus Issue?

A bonus issue is when a company gives you extra shares for free. For example, if you have 1 share and the company gives a 4:1 bonus, you’ll get 4 extra shares for each share you own.



A stock split is when a company divides each share into smaller pieces. You end up with more shares, but each one is worth less. The total value of your shares stays the same.