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Balance of risks tilts decisively towards 25 bps rate hike: SBI report

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from October 5-7, to decide on the benchmark repo rate.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Balance of risks tilts decisively towards 25 bps rate hike: SBI report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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