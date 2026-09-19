/Bank credit growth hits 8 quarter high at 16.5% in Q1 of FY27; deposit growth lags

ALSO READ: Indian banking credit growth to moderate to 12-13% in FY27E: Report



The report said the latest LDR high is significant because it was recorded in June, when seasonal factors typically do not push the ratio higher. This suggests the elevated level reflects an underlying funding gap rather than a temporary seasonal effect.



“The latest peak came in June, a quarter when the ratio is not seasonally elevated. This suggests the current level reflects an underlying funding gap rather than a seasonal effect,” the report said



The credit expansion was led by finance-sector lending, mainly bank funding to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which grew 22.4 per cent to Rs 25.3 lakh crore. The report said NBFCs and large corporates shifted towards bank funding as bond yields remained elevated.



Industry credit also grew 15.5 per cent, although infrastructure construction credit contracted 1.1 per cent. Trade credit rose 18.1 per cent, while personal loans grew 12.7 per cent, indicating that the current credit cycle is being driven increasingly by working-capital and operational funding rather than fresh capacity creation.



Public sector banks (PSBs) expanded credit by 17.3 per cent, compared with 14.8 per cent for private sector banks. However, PSBs' LDR rose to 79 per cent from 73.9 per cent a year earlier, leaving less headroom within their historical range to support further strong credit growth.



The funding pressure eased temporarily after the RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility. By August 31, mobilisation stood at USD 136.4 billion, including USD 127.2 billion through FCNR(B) deposits, while the credit-deposit growth gap narrowed to around 360 basis points from about 500 basis points. However, CareEdge said the inflows provide only temporary relief.