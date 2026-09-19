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Bank credit growth hits 8 quarter high at 16.5% in Q1 of FY27; deposit growth lags

Credit outstanding rose to Rs 213.6 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, while deposits stood at Rs 256.5 lakh crore. The 512-basis-point gap between credit and deposit growth was the widest in eight quarters, pushing the system's loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to a record 83.3 per cent.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Bank credit growth hits 8 quarter high at 16.5% in Q1 of FY27; deposit growth lags

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Bank credit growth hits 8 quarter high at 16.5% in Q1 of FY27; deposit growth lags
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