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Bank deposits hit record high as RBI's FCNR scheme spurs inflows

Reports showed that banking system deposits increased by a cumulative Rs 11 lakh crore over the three fortnights ended July 31. This follows a net decline of Rs 3.87 lakh crore in deposits between April 1 and June 15.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Bank deposits hit record high as RBI's FCNR scheme spurs inflows

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Bank deposits hit record high as RBI's FCNR scheme spurs inflows
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