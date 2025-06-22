Bank FD Rates 2025: Govt Banks Offering Up To 7.15% Interest Among PSU Banks – Check Full List

Bank FD Rates In 2025: Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular investment choice for those seeking safety, stability, and guaranteed returns. If you're a conservative investor aiming to grow your savings without market risk, there is good news for you. Several leading public sector banks in India have recently revised their FD interest rates upward. This creates an opportune moment to lock in higher returns while benefiting from the trust and reliability that government-backed banks offer.

Bank of Maharashtra FD Rates

The Bank of Maharashtra currently offers the highest interest rate among public sector banks, with 7.15% on 366-day deposits. For other tenures, it offers 6.25% for one year, 6.30% for three years, and 6.25% for five years.

Indian Overseas Bank FD Rates

Indian Overseas Bank follows closely, offering 7.10% on 444-day FDs. The bank provides 6.70% for one-year deposits and 6.30% for both three-year and five-year terms.

Punjab and Sind Bank FD Rates

Punjab and Sind Bank offers 7.05% interest on 444-day FDs, while one-year deposits earn 6.10%, three-year FDs offer 6.00%, and five-year deposits fetch 6.35%.

Bank Of India:

Bank of India is offering a special 999-day Green FD at 7.00%. Its regular FD rates include 6.50% for one year, 6.25% for two years, and 6.00% for five years.

Central Bank of India

The Central Bank of India offers 7.00% on deposits ranging from two to three years. Adding further, the bank provides 7.00% interest on special FDs of 1111 days, 2222 days, and 3333 days. For other tenures, it offers 6.70% for one year, 6.75% for three years, and 6.50% for five years.

RBI Repo Rate

Fixed deposits continue to be a trusted investment tool due to their capital safety and guaranteed returns. The recent repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prompted these public sector banks to revise their FD rates — creating an ideal opportunity for risk-averse investors to lock in higher interest rates for the medium to long term. (With IANS Inputs)