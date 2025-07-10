Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On Account Of Guru Purnima? Check Here

New Delhi: As India celebrates Guru Purnima today, Banks across the country will working or operational Thursday, 10 July 2025. Branch activities and business hours will remain the same as normal business days today as it is not a listed holiday. There will be no bank holiday today.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is observed on the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July). It commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the legendary sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. It’s a special day to honour gurus - spiritual teachers, mentors, and guides - who illuminate our path, impart timeless wisdom, and inspire us to grow with integrity and compassion.

Bank Holidays In July 2025

- July 3 (Thursday): Banks in Tripura (Agartala) will remain shut for Kharchi Puja.

- July 5 (Saturday): Jammu & Kashmir observes a holiday for Guru Harobind Ji’s Birth Anniversary.

- July 14 (Monday): Shillong (Meghalaya) will see bank closures for the Beh Deinkhlam Festival.

- July 16 (Wednesday): It's Harela Festival in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) – banks to stay closed.

- July 17 (Thursday): Another holiday in Shillong (Meghalaya) for U Tirot Singh’s Death Anniversary.

- July 19 (Saturday): Tripura (Agartala) banks to remain closed again for Ker Puja.

- July 28 (Monday): Gangtok (Sikkim) will observe a holiday on account of Drukpa Tshe-ji.

Bank Closures on Weekends – July 2025

- Sunday Shutdowns: July 6, 13, 20, 27

- Second Saturday Off: July 12

- Fourth Saturday Break: July 26

It must be noted that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Ker Puja in Agartala, but in other states it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.