BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holiday Eid 2025: Bank Branches Closed Today In These Cities, Check City-Wise List

Banks across  most part of the country will remain closed on Monday, March 31 on account Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr)  apart from Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank Holiday Eid 2025: Bank Branches Closed Today In These Cities, Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches in several cities of the country will remain closed today March 31 on account of Eid 2025 as per the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. However online banking activities will continue to work.

 

 

 

Bank Holiday For Eid 2025 

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar

 

 

 

 

Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr begins when the crescent moon is seen, starting the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. Since lunar months are usually 29 to 30 days long, Muslims wait until the evening before Eid to confirm its date.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

