Bank Holidays: Are Banks Open Or Closed On New Year? Check Closures From December 29–January 4

New Delhi: As the new year kicks off, it’s important for bank customers to stay a step ahead. Between December 29, 2025, and January 4, 2026, banks across the country will remain closed on several days due to weekends, New Year’s Day, and a few state-specific holidays. Since closures may differ from one state to another, customers are advised to check local holiday lists and plan essential banking work in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

New Year Bank Holidays: City-Wise Closure Details You Should Know

Many bank customers are unsure whether branches will remain open on December 31 (New Year’s Eve) and January 1 (New Year). The answer depends on your city, as bank holidays differ from state to state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To begin with, banks in Shillong will remain closed on December 30, 2025, due to the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah. On December 31, 2025, bank branches will be shut only in Aizawl and Imphal, while banks in the rest of the country will function as usual.

On New Year’s Day 2026, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong. In all other cities, normal banking operations will continue. Additionally, Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday on January 2 for New Year celebrations/Mannam Jayanthi, meaning banks in these cities will also remain closed on that day.

Bank Holidays Next Week: Check Day-Wise Closures From December 29 To January 4

If you’re planning any bank-related work next week, it’s best to mark your calendar in advance. Banks across different states will observe multiple holidays between December 29 and January 4, due to regional festivals, New Year celebrations, and weekend closures. Here’s a simple, day-wise breakdown to help you plan better:

Bank Holiday on December 30 (Tuesday)

On December 30, banks in Meghalaya will remain closed to observe U Kiang Nangbah Day, a regional holiday honouring the freedom fighter.

Bank Holiday on December 31 (Wednesday)

On December 31, banks in Mizoram and Manipur will be closed on account of New Year’s Eve and the regional festival Imoinu Iratpa. The festival is celebrated in Manipur to honour Goddess Imoinu, who is believed to bless households with prosperity, harmony, and well-being.

Bank Holiday on January 1 (Thursday)

On January 1, 2026, banks across the country will remain closed to mark New Year’s Day, which is observed as a public holiday nationwide.

Bank Holiday on January 3 (Saturday)

On January 3, banks in some states will be closed in observance of the Birthday of Hazrat Ali, a regional holiday commemorating the birth of the revered Islamic leader.

Bank Holiday on January 4 (Sunday)

Banks across India will remain closed on January 4, as it falls on a Sunday, a regular weekly holiday.

Bank Closed? Here’s What Services You Can Still Use On Holidays

Even when bank branches are closed on holidays, customers don’t have to worry about essential banking needs. Most services remain available through online and digital banking platforms, allowing users to carry out transactions from the comfort of their homes.

Customers can easily transfer funds using NEFT and RTGS, and also place requests for demand drafts and chequebooks online. In addition, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM services continue to function as usual. Several account-related services such as submitting maintenance requests, setting up standing instructions, and applying for lockers are also accessible digitally.

Thanks to these services, day-to-day banking work remains uninterrupted even when physical bank branches are shut.