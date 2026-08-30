Bank holidays in September 2026: Check full list and strike dates

New Delhi: Banks across India will remain closed on several occasions in the month of September, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar. Festivals, regional occasions, and weekends will constitute several days off in different states.
These holidays will vary across states based on the festivities, thus not all branches will remain closed on the days listed in the calendar. Customers must check the RBI calendar before visiting the bank.
September 4: Janmashtami - Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.
September 11: Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Jaipur
September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - Guwahati.
September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja - Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada
September 15: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) - Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Panaji
September 21: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi - Guwahati, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 22: Karma Puja - Ranchi
September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji - Jammu, Srinagar
September 25: Indrajatra - Gangtok
Not all branches of banks will remain closed on the holidays mentioned above. These holidays fall on regional occasions, thus do not apply nationwide.
Apart from the holidays in the calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, i.e. September 12 and September 26.
Customers may face a series of disruptions in banking services during the month of September as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a series of nationwide strikes. If the planned strikes take place, the services would remain disrupted on September 11, followed by a three-day strike from September 28 to September 30.
In case the strikes are not called off, then the September 11 strike would culminate into a three-day disruption since September 12 and 13 are weekends and September 14 would observe a holiday in some states on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Similarly, the weekend falls on September 26 and 27, which would be followed by a three-day strike.
The organisation representing nine bank employees’ and officers’ unions announced the strike to demand five-day banking and withdrawal of the government's revised performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for senior bank officers.
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