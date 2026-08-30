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Bank holidays in September 2026: Check full list and strike dates

These holidays will vary across states based on the festivities, thus not all branches will remain closed on the days listed in the calendar.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Bank holidays in September 2026: Check full list and strike dates

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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