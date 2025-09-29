Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holidays September 29–30, 2025: Branches Closed For Maha Saptami–Durga Puja; Digital Banking Options & Customer Tips

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank Holidays September 29–30, 2025: Branches Closed For Maha Saptami–Durga Puja; Digital Banking Options & Customer Tips

New Delhi: Banks in a few Indian states are closed today, September 29, 2025, to mark Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. Customers in these regions are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly. Branches in all other states will operate as usual during regular working hours.

States Where Banks Are Closed

Banks remain shut today in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal on account of Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. In other states, banks are open and following normal business schedules.

Extended Bank Holiday in Some States

In Tripura, Sikkim, and West Bengal, banks will be closed on September 29 (Maha Saptami) and September 30 (Maha Ashtami), following the second Saturday and Sunday. This creates a four-day continuous bank holiday in these states from Saturday through Tuesday.

Digital Banking to the Rescue

India’s banking landscape has witnessed a massive digital transformation, with most routine transactions—such as money transfers, bill payments, and account management—handled easily via online banking, mobile apps, and UPI.

However, certain services like large cash withdrawals or deposits, demand drafts, cashier’s cheques, and bulk cheque deposits still require an in-branch visit. Customers should also check for scheduled maintenance or downtime by their banks, especially when branches are closed, to avoid inconvenience.

 

 

