Bank Loans and Deposits Increased in June 2025, Says RBI

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that banks gave out more loans this year. As of June 27, 2025, total bank loans (also called credit) reached about 222.7 billion dollars, which is 9.5 percent higher than the same time last year. In June 2024, total loans were around 203.4 billion dollars.

In just two weeks before June 27, loans grew by about 1 percent, showing that lending is picking up again after slowing down in May.

People Are Saving More Too

Bank deposits (money that people and companies keep in banks) grew even faster. Deposits increased by 10.06 percent, which is more than the loan growth. By June 27, 2025, total deposits stood at about 282.2 billion dollars, compared to 256.4 billion dollars in June 2024.

This means banks are receiving more money than they are lending.

Banks Also Buying More Government Bonds

Banks are also putting more money into government securities (these are like loans to the government). These investments grew by 8.7 percent over the year and reached about 80.7 billion dollars.

Banks Growing at Different Speeds

During the first quarter of the financial year (April to June 2025), banks reported loan growth between 9 percent and 36 percent compared to the same time last year. This shows some banks are growing much faster than others.