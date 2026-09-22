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Bank Union's proposed strike from September 28 to 30: Govt urges employees of PSU banks to withdraw strike

Bank unions have called for a series of strikes in support of their demand for implementation of a five-day banking week, and withdrawal of the PLI scheme. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Bank Union's proposed strike from September 28 to 30: Govt urges employees of PSU banks to withdraw strike

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Bank Union's proposed strike from September 28 to 30: Govt urges employees of PSU banks to withdraw strike
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