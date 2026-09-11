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  • /Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 to take effect from Oct 1; adopts tech-neutral approach

Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 to take effect from Oct 1; adopts tech-neutral approach

The Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 2026, which received the assent of the President on August 13, replaces the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891, to provide for a modern framework for the use of banking records as evidence in line with contemporary banking practices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 to take effect from Oct 1; adopts tech-neutral approach

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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