/Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 to take effect from Oct 1; adopts tech-neutral approach

The new Act expands the definition of "bankers’ books" to expressly include physical, electronic, digital, virtual, and cloud-based records, including those stored at back-up and disaster recovery sites, ensuring the law remains relevant as technology evolves. It also introduces a two-track certification framework, with separate certificates for physical and electronic records under the First and Second Schedules, authenticated either manually or through digital or electronic signatures recognised under the Information Technology Act, 2000.