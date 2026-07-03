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Banks register rise in NRI deposits under RBI’s new scheme

Bankers expect inflows to gather pace in the coming weeks, particularly from non-resident Indians based in the Gulf region, the report added.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Banks register rise in NRI deposits under RBI’s new scheme

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