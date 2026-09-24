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Banks to stay open on Sunday as govt seeks to minimise disruption due to strike

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-link branches, and Currency Chests to remain fully operational on Sunday (September 27).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Banks to stay open on Sunday as govt seeks to minimise disruption due to strike

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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