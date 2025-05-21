Bengaluru BJP MP Requests Infosys, Other IT Companies To Give Work From Home Due To ...

New Delhi: As incessant rainfall has lashed several parts of Bengaluru, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan has appealed to IT companies to declare work from home for its employees.

"All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains," PC Mohan has tweeted on microblogging platform X.

The continuous rains in Bengaluru city threw traffic out of gear, submerging several areas and causing immense problems for the people.

The downpour inundated arterial and ring roads, resulting in the slow movement of vehicles across the city.

Many localities have witnessed waterlogging, and in some places, uprooted trees have affected the traffic.

Due to heavy waterlogging, several roads, flyover have were temporarily closed yesterday. Commuters were advised to use an alternate road

Three people were killed in rain-related tragedies in Bengaluru on Monday.