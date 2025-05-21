Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903938https://zeenews.india.com/economy/bengaluru-bjp-mp-requests-infosys-other-it-companies-to-give-work-from-home-due-to-2903938.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BENGALURU

Bengaluru BJP MP Requests Infosys, Other IT Companies To Give Work From Home Due To ...

The continuous rains in Bengaluru city threw traffic out of gear, submerging several areas and causing immense problems for the people. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru BJP MP Requests Infosys, Other IT Companies To Give Work From Home Due To ...

New Delhi: As incessant rainfall has lashed several parts of Bengaluru, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan has appealed to IT companies to declare work from home for its employees.

"All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains," PC Mohan has tweeted on microblogging platform X.

The continuous rains in Bengaluru city threw traffic out of gear, submerging several areas and causing immense problems for the people. 

The downpour inundated arterial and ring roads, resulting in the slow movement of vehicles across the city.

Many localities have witnessed waterlogging, and in some places, uprooted trees have affected the traffic.

Due to heavy waterlogging, several roads, flyover have were temporarily closed yesterday. Commuters were advised to use an alternate road

Three people were killed in rain-related tragedies in Bengaluru on Monday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK