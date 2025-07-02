Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2925629https://zeenews.india.com/economy/bengaluru-it-hub-rocked-by-restroom-spy-cam-scandal-infosys-employee-in-custody-2925629.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INFOSYS

Bengaluru IT Hub Rocked by Restroom Spy Cam Scandal, Infosys Employee in Custody

A 28-year-old Infosys employee in Bengaluru was arrested for secretly recording videos of female colleagues in a company restroom.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru IT Hub Rocked by Restroom Spy Cam Scandal, Infosys Employee in Custody File Photo

New Delhi: An Infosys employee in Bengaluru was arrested for secretly recording videos of his female coworkers in a restroom at the company’s Electronic City office.

The man, 28-year-old Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Andhra Pradesh, was caught on June 30. A female employee noticed a strange reflection on the restroom door. When she looked closer, she found Mali hiding and trying to record her with his phone. When she confronted him, he apologized right away.

Infosys HR checked his phone and reportedly found over 30 videos of different women recorded in the same way. Even though this was a serious issue, the company management first tried to handle it quietly by asking Mali to apologize.

The situation became more serious when the victim’s husband demanded action from the company. The woman then filed a police complaint at the Electronic City police station. After this, the police arrested Mali and are now investigating further.

In a similar case in May, another man was arrested for recording videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro and posting them on Instagram. The Instagram page, called @metro_chicks, had hidden videos of women traveling on the Metro, all filmed without their permission.

The police said the man, a 27-year-old who worked in the accounts department of a private company, was arrested after a complaint at the Banashankari police station. He filmed women during his daily Metro rides and posted the videos online, which police called “an act of perversion.”

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK