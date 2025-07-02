Bengaluru IT Hub Rocked by Restroom Spy Cam Scandal, Infosys Employee in Custody

New Delhi: An Infosys employee in Bengaluru was arrested for secretly recording videos of his female coworkers in a restroom at the company’s Electronic City office.

The man, 28-year-old Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Andhra Pradesh, was caught on June 30. A female employee noticed a strange reflection on the restroom door. When she looked closer, she found Mali hiding and trying to record her with his phone. When she confronted him, he apologized right away.

Infosys HR checked his phone and reportedly found over 30 videos of different women recorded in the same way. Even though this was a serious issue, the company management first tried to handle it quietly by asking Mali to apologize.

The situation became more serious when the victim’s husband demanded action from the company. The woman then filed a police complaint at the Electronic City police station. After this, the police arrested Mali and are now investigating further.

In a similar case in May, another man was arrested for recording videos of women on the Bengaluru Metro and posting them on Instagram. The Instagram page, called @metro_chicks, had hidden videos of women traveling on the Metro, all filmed without their permission.

The police said the man, a 27-year-old who worked in the accounts department of a private company, was arrested after a complaint at the Banashankari police station. He filmed women during his daily Metro rides and posted the videos online, which police called “an act of perversion.”