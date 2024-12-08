Bengaluru Uber, Rapido Rider Shocks Internet: Earns Rs… In 13 Hours Daily– His Story Will Amaze You

New Delhi: In recent years, bike taxis like Uber, Ola and Rapido have become a game-changer for city commuters in India. They’re not just convenient for passengers but also create a steady source of income for thousands of drivers. Curious to know how much these bike taxi drivers actually earn? Let’s dive into their journey and explore the numbers behind their growing success.

A viral video featuring an Uber bike rider from Bengaluru has caught the attention of many online. In the clip, the rider claims to earn an impressive Rs 80,000-85,000 per month by working up to 13 hours a day. After hearing this the person recording the video was left stunned and said, “Itna to ham nahi kamaate, bhaiya” (Even we don’t earn that much!). The video, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on the social media platform X, has sparked widespread discussions.

A classic Bengaluru moment was observed in the city when a man proudly claimed that he earns more than ₹80,000 per month working as a rider for Uber and Rapido. The man highlighted how his earnings, driven by his hard work and dedication, have allowed him to achieve financial… pic.twitter.com/4W79QQiHye — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 4, 2024

The video has now made its way to various social media platforms. On December 4, @karnatakaportf shared it on platform X with the caption, "An interesting incident was seen in Bengaluru." In the clip, a rider proudly shares that he works with Uber and Rapido, earning around Rs 80,000 per month.

The post has received widespread attention, with over 3,000 likes and more than 600,000 views, along with numerous comments. One user acknowledged the challenges, saying, “My Respect to you sir. Working hard for 13 hrs a day by driving on the road ain’t easy.” Another commented, “Hard work pays off! A Bengaluru rider proves the gig economy can bring financial stability with dedication and effort.