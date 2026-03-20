Beyond oil and gas: How US-Israel-Iran was is exposing India’s economic vulnerabilities

New Delhi: The war in West Asia is no longer about oil and gas only. It is now affecting India’s overall economy. Supply chains in many important sectors are under pressure. The situation has shown how much India depends on imports from the region.

India relies on West Asia for crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). A large share of non-energy imports also comes from this region. Much of this trade moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

In 2024, about 10 percent of India’s non-energy imports came from West Asia. This shows how closely India’s trade depends on this region.

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Sectors under pressure

Several sectors in the country are feeling the heat of the US-Israel-Iran war. Around 47.5 percent of India’s diamond imports come from West Asia. The region also supplies about 63 percent of fertilisers, 50 percent of polymers and 48 percent of hydrocarbons. Any disruption in supply can affect prices and availability in India.

If the military actions continue, these sectors may face supply shortages. Prices could rise across industries that depend on these materials. This can affect both businesses and consumers.

Import disruptions hit exports

India’s export system depends on its imports. Raw materials such as gold and diamonds are brought into the country, processed locally and then exported as finished products.

A break in imports can slow down production. This can affect exports, especially in the jewellery sector. Delays in supply can lead to losses for businesses that depend on production cycles.

Limited alternatives for supply

Some sectors may find relief by sourcing materials from other countries. Aircraft components and fertilisers can be sourced from countries such as Germany, France, Russia and China. This depends on whether these suppliers can increase output.

Switching suppliers takes time. Logistics and pricing also play a role. Therefore, immediate relief may not be easy.

Fertiliser supply raises concern

The fertiliser sector is facing the most pressure. India depends heavily on nitrogen-based fertilisers from West Asia. A long disruption can push international prices higher. This can increase the burden on the government. Higher subsidies may be needed to support farmers.

A similar situation was seen during the Russia-Ukraine war. Price spikes had affected supply and government spending.

Economy holds, risks are there

Experts say India’s economy is stable for now. This gives some protection from outside shocks. The country is trying to buy from more countries. It is also working to increase production at home. These steps can lower risk over time. The impact of the war is still developing.

The focus on oil prices continues to dominate headlines. The wider impact of the West Asia war tells a bigger story. It affects supply chains that support India’s trade, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.