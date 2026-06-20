Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /BFSI thematic funds lead May returns as SIP flows favour large caps: Report

BFSI thematic funds lead May returns as SIP flows favour large caps: Report

The report from Vallum Capital noted an anomaly where micro‑cap funds became May’s best performers, returning 5.7 per cent, but saw weak inflows and small‑caps returned 3.4 per cent and attracted Rs 2,229 crore.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
BFSI thematic funds lead May returns as SIP flows favour large caps: Report

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BFSI thematic funds lead May returns as SIP flows favour large caps
SIP1 min ago
2
men sneakers1 min ago
3
LPG5 min ago
4
Men suits21 min ago
5
amit shah on shiv sena44 min ago