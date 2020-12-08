Bharat Bandh today: Limited impact seen, Delhi markets function as usual

New Delhi: A nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Tuesday called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws does not seem to have any major impact in the country with banks and markets functioning as usual.

Business activities in Delhi's wholesale and retail markets are running as usual though agitating farmers who have called for Bharat Bandh have drawn support from various quarters including Transporters, Trade Unions, workers' and students' groups.

With almost all opposition parties and several trade unions backing the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, said it will suspend operations in the entire country to support the bandh. The Railways' two biggest unions, All India Railwaymen's Federation (around nine lakh members) and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations in their support.

Transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have also lent their support.

Traders' body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association, however, said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open and transport services will also remain operative.

While the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) claims to represent around seven crore traders, AITWA said it represents 60 to 65 percent of the organised transport sector in the country.

Bank unions also said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT's Delhi State President Vipin Ahuja and State General Secretary Devraj Baweja said nearly 10 lakh businesses in in Delhi and over 7 crore businesses in India are open and business activities have taken place as usual.

Pradeep Singal - National President AITWA President Mahendra Arya said that nearly 9o lakh truckers and other entities are out on roads everyday out of which nearly 20 lakh trucks ply goods between various states.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have criticised the ongoing farmer stir stating that opposition parties are hijacking the Bharat Bandh issue for their selfish gains.