Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997751https://zeenews.india.com/economy/bharti-airtel-appoints-shashwat-sharma-as-airtel-india-md-ceo-2997751.html
NewsBusinessEconomyBharti Airtel Appoints Shashwat Sharma As Airtel India MD & CEO
BHARTI AIRTEL

Bharti Airtel Appoints Shashwat Sharma As Airtel India MD & CEO

Sharma's appointment will come into effect from January 1, 2026, the telecom firms said in an exchange filing. Currently the CEO-designate, he will assume the role for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval, and will be designated as a key managerial personnel of the company.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bharti Airtel Appoints Shashwat Sharma As Airtel India MD & CEO

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a major reshuffle of its senior leadership, with the board approving multiple key appointments across management, including the appointment of Shashwat Sharma as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD &amp; CEO) of Airtel India. 

Sharma's appointment will come into effect from January 1, 2026, the telecom firms said in an exchange filing. Currently the CEO-designate, he will assume the role for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval, and will be designated as a key managerial personnel of the company.

"We wish to inform that based on recommendations of HR &amp; Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved Appointment of Shashwat Sharma (currently, CEO Designate) as Managing Director and CEO (Airtel India) and Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP’) of the Company with effect from January 01, 2026 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders," the telecom firm said in the exchange filing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decisions were approved by Airtel’s board at its meeting held on December 18, based on recommendations from the HR and Nomination Committee, the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the board also approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal as Executive Vice Chairman. Vittal, who currently serves as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, will take on the new role as a whole-time director from January 1, 2026, for a period of five years, subject to shareholders’ nod.

Furthermore, Somen Ray, the current Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, while Akhil Garg will assume charge as Chief Financial Officer for Airtel India.

The Bharati Airtel's board further approved changes in the compliance function, appointing Rohit Krishan Puri as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from January 1, 2026. Pankaj Tewari will continue as Group Company Secretary, providing leadership and oversight at the group level.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means