Bharti Airtel Declares Final Dividend For Financial Year 2024-25: Check Details

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4} and year ended March 31, 2025 and recommendation of Dividend.

Airtel said that the Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each; and Rs 4 per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each (paid-up value Rs 1.25 per share) for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs 5 each. The above final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), shall be credited within 30 days from the date of AGM, the company added.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 22.68 per cent sequential decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as a sharp swing in tax expense weighed on earnings.

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 12,475.8 crore from Rs 16,134.6 crore in the previous quarter (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing.

The profit decline was largely driven by a shift from a tax gain of Rs 757.3 crore in Q3 to a tax expense of Rs 2,891.9 crore in Q4, putting pressure on the bottom line despite revenue growth.

The telecom major’s revenue from operations grew 6.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 47,876.2 crore in Q4, up from Rs 45,129.3 crore in Q3.

The increase was supported by solid momentum in the India market, a rebound in Africa’s reported currency revenues, and the full-quarter impact of Indus Towers consolidation.

However, one segment that saw a pullback was Airtel Business, which posted a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenue. This was due to a deliberate move to phase out low-margin services like global wholesale commodity voice and messaging.

With IANS Inputs